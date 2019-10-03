JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Matson impresses for Heslerton Hurricanes

Heslerton Hurricanes Under-Sevens welcomed Filey Holt to Sands Lane on Sunday.

In two very entertaining games in testing conditions, strikes from Benji Matson, Alfie Grice (2), Lochlan Watson and an own goal were enough to give the Blues victory.

The scoreline was repeated in the second game with goals from Theo Watson, a Rory Garnett double, Chester Driver and Matson, the latter scooping the man of the match award.

The Under-Sevens entertain Seamer this Sunday, 10.30am kick-off.

Heslerton Under-13s travelled to new team Scalby on Sunday afternoon.

The away team scored early with a Harry Richardson strike which squirmed under the keeper.

In a rare outing outfield Jake Allardice added a second with a thunderous strike from the edge of the box and Matthew Moss broke the offside trap to add a third.

Just before the break Scalby were awarded a penalty which was duly despatched.

Into the second half and a lung-busting run from Allardice teed up Moss for his second before George Harrison tapped home the visitors’ fifth.

Allardice and Max Taylor-Barber were the stars of the show for two commanding midfield performances.

Heslerton Under-Eights make the trip to Scholes Park Raiders on Sunday (10am ko), while the villagers’ Under-Nines host Yorkshire Coast, 10.30am ko.

Also on Sunday morning, Heslerton Under-10s play at Eastfield Sports and the Under-11s head to Scalby (both 10.30am ko), while the Under-12s host West Pier, 12.30pm ko.