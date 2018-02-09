JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Seth shines for Heslerton Under-Eights

Heslerton Under-Eights welcomed Seamer Scorpions.

An enthralling game saw goals coming from Keane Welburn, Louie Spencer and Seth Walmsley for the home team.

Walmsley was rewarded for a fantastic display with the player of the match award.

The second game saw goals from Archie Pilmoor, Walmsley and Spencer with Josh Dale named the player of the match after making some great saves in goal.

Heslerton Under-Nines Hedgehogs travelled to Cayton.

Heslerton put in an excellent effort with some very strong perfomances.

Dylan Oxendale made some fantastic runs and Oscar Fish with a goalline clearance made during two very entertaining football matches.

Goalscorers on the day for Heslerton were Oxendale, Harley Bott, Oscar Walmsley and Fish.

Heslerton Pirates Under-10s travelled to Seamer Sharks and put in a battling display in game one.

Jack Smith opened the scoring for the visitors, but they were pegged back just before half-time.

Keeper Oliver Dade was named man of match.

Game two saw goals from Kenzie Palliser and Alfie Bradbury give the Pirates a win.

Malachey Kendrew was man of match for his goalkeeping display.

Heslerton Under-11s welcomed West Pier to Sand Lane and both sides produced a very entertaining game.

The home team raced into a lead with a double from Myles Johnson and Charlie Swiers finding the net.

Pier pulled one back before the break.

Into the second half and Johnson completed his hattrick from the spot before Pier again pulled one back before missing a spot-kick of their own.

Jake Allardice pulled off a fine double save before further strikes from Rio Howden and Johnson secured victory for the hosts.

Heslerton Under-14s bowed out of the cup with a battling performance against league table-toppers Hamilton.

Outmatched, Heslerton did their best to contain the passing football of the York side, who swept the ball around the pitch with confidence.

Brad Spiller excelled in goal for the visitors, while Ben Peckitt and Sam Farkas ran themselves to a standstill, though there was little Heslerton could do stem the tide.

After a much-needed half-time break, the away side finally created a couple of chances with Ben Flinton and Jayden Isaac testing the keeper.

Dylan Fawcett worked hard in the midfield for the visitors, but nothing could stop an impressive Hamilton outfit cruising though to the semi-finals.

Heslerton Under-15s captain Ollie Stanton scored the only goal in an enthralling encounter at Wigginton, which sent the visitors further clear at the top of the York and District Minor League.

The decider came midway through the opening half, after seeing his initial shot blocked, Heslerton’s number seven fired in the rebound from 12 yards, past Grasshoppers’ stranded keeper.

Strike partner Morgan Kendrew was energetic throughout with midfield duo Tom Stockdale and Jamie Atkinson working tirelessly.

Alex Lyall and Elliott Kettlestring impressed on the wings and Robbie Lang and Alex Muir were resolute at the back and along with Joe Richardson and Roman Butterfield protected Will Gilbank’s goal.

The man of the match award went to the whole contributing squad which included Olaf Mazur, Jaden Jefferson, Rowan Towse, Tyler Green and Reece Sleight.