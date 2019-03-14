Key clashes as Evo-Stik Premier promotion race hots up

The race for promotion from the Evo-Stik Premier Division is hotting up, with some key clashes in this weekend's programme.

A match that could have huge implications for Boro's chances of getting back into the play-off places sees fifth-placed Gainsborough Trinity, who are just a point ahead of the Seasiders, make the trip to eighth-placed Basford United.

United are six points behind Steve Kittrick's team, but have a game in hand, so they are still one of the contenders for a play-off place.

Basford are also one of the form sides in the division, having won four, drawn one and lost one, 4-1 at Whitby Town on March 2, in their last six matches, their most recent success a 2-0 home triumph against seventh-placed Buxton.

Boro will be aiming to climb back into the play-off places with a home win against a Stalybridge Celtic side struggling for form, hovering just above the relegation zone.

Buxton make the trip to struggling Grantham Town looking to bounce straight back from their loss against Basford.

Witton Albion, who are ninth, are still in with a shout of pressing for the play-offs, and they are at home to third-from-bottom Mickleover Sports this Saturday.

Leaders Farsley Celtic are at home to Stafford Rangers, another side placed just above the drop-zone, while second-placed Warrington Town, who are just two points behind Farsley, entertain a much-improved Whitby Town at the weekend.

Third-placed Shields, who are just four points off the top of the table, make the trip to second-from-bottom club Workington, and fourth-placed Nantwich travel to Hednesford, who have won their last three league games.

Esewhere Marine entertain Matlock and Hyde United are at home to Lancaster City.