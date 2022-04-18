Kieran Weledji bagged two goals for Boro at Morpeth Town

Roared on by around 400 travelling supporters, battling Boro were on top virtually throughout as they outplayed and outfought the home side on a glorious afternoon in the North East, writes Steve Adamson.

Morpeth actually made the brighter start, and almost went in front in the 10th minute, when Jack Foalle raced clear on goal, but Ryan Whitley saved his shot, with Will Thornton blocking when Jeff Henderson fired in the rebound.

Boro then took the lead from their first attack on 14 minutes, when Lewis Maloney passed out to Will Jarvis on the right, and from his cross, Michael Coulson's header was tipped round the post by Morpeth keeper Dan Lowson.

Ryan Watson took the corner on the left, and the ball dropped to Kieran Weledji, whose shot was saved by Lowson, but Weledji followed up slam home the rebound.

Boro doubled their lead from their next attack on 23 minutes, when Kieran Glynn was fouled wide on the left, and Lewis Maloney sent a low free-kick into the box, for Bailey Gooda to race forward and strike a first-time shot past the stunned keeper.

Coulson then flicked a header on to Jarvis, who fired wide, and a cross from Ash Jackson towards Luca Colville, was hacked clear by home skipper Henderson.

Boro were running riot, and Thornton flicked his header wide from a long throw into the box by Jackson, then Watson had a shot charged down.

Bailey Gooda put Boro 2-0 ahead at Morpeth

In rare Morpeth attacks, Henderson hoisted a cross into the Boro area, but Bailey Gooda headed clear, and a long range strike from Andrew Johnson was comfortably saved by Boro keeper Whitley.

Both sides suffered injury blows early in the second half with both Bailey Gooda and Morpeth's impressive skipper Henderson limping off, but Boro remained in control for the remainder of the game. 23-goal striker Johnson shot into the side-netting for Morpeth, while for Boro, Colville passed forward to Weledji, who played a ball into the box, and Coulson blasted a shot against a defender.

Dylan Cogill made a great block to keep out a Johnson strike, then he also headed away a Johnson free-kick.

Weledji was outstanding at right wing-back for Boro, with flair players Glynn and Colville dictating play in midfield, and Colville sent a terrific through-ball to Jake Day who fired inches wide, then Jarvis flicked the ball on to Glynn, who went on a mazy dribble before shooting just past the right-hand post.

At the other end, Thornton headed a dangerous cross clear, Joe Walton smashed a shot against the near post, and Jackson made a great tackle to halt a run from Ben Ramsey.

Weledji added a killer third goal on 88 minutes when Brad Plant headed forward, and Weledji raced 40 yards with the ball, shrugging off the challenge of a defender, before calmly placing his shot past the keeper and inside the far post, for a fabulous goal which rounded off a perfect afternoon for Boro, in which all 14 players contributed to a superb team performance.

BORO: Whitley, Weledji, Jackson, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda (Cogill 48), Jarvis, Watson (Plant 70), Coulson (Day 62), Glynn, Colville

MAN OF THE MATCH: Kieran Weledji.