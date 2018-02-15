Kittrick expecting tough test at Thornaby

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is expecting a tough test after his side were drawn away to Northern League Division Two outfit Thornaby in the semi-finals of the North Riding Senior Cup.

York City take on Middlesbrough Under-23s in the other semi-final, with boss Kittrick keen to ensure his side don’t take Thornaby lightly.

“It’ll be just as tough as it would’ve been against either of the others,” said Kittrick.

“It won’t be an easy game, they’ll be wanting our scalp that’s for sure. It’s never easy going to the North East, but we’ll go up there confident and looking to make the final.

“At least we know what we’ll be up against with Thornaby, whereas if we’d have played York or Boro, you never know what sort of side they’re going to put out.”

Elsewhere, Trafalgar and Angel Athletic were both handed home ties in the Sunday Challenge Cup semis.

Holders Traf host Village Park Rangers, while Angel welcome Thornaby Oddfellows on Sunday March 4.