Kobi Crawford hits late winner for Filey Holt Under-13s at Heslerton

Filey started the game well and despite enjoying the lion’s share of possession lacked finesse in the final third and struggled to carve out any clear openings.

Heslerton looked dangerous on the break and Filey keeper Archie Thompson made two excellent saves to keep the scores level.

Thomas Richardson was the fox in the box for Filey’s opener. He latched onto a long through ball by Jasper North that evaded all of the Heslerton defence, before rounding the keeper and tapping into an empty net.

Heslerton rallied admirably after the break and put Filey under real pressure.

They finally hit a leveller when Filey failed to clear a long free-kick and the ball was fired home from close range.

The game was now on a knife edge, with both teams pushing for a winner.

Holt struck late on, Crawford’s initial effort was excellently saved but the keeper could do nothing when he followed up the rebound and emphatically struck home.

Heslerton Under-15s hosted West Pier Warriors in a very even battle at Sand Lane.

Both teams cancelled each other out in the first half.

Into the second half and Myles Johnson, who was a constant thorn in the visitors’ side, burst into the box and slid home past the keeper for the only goal of the game to keep the pressure on at the top of Division Two table.

Johnson also scooped the man of the match award.

Heslerton Under-12s won 3-0 at home to Ayton.

After a goalless first half, the game opened up in the second half.

Heslerton opened the scoring with a thunderbolt of a free-kick from Louie Spencer.

Reece Wright’s brace of beautiful shots in the final 10 minutes sealed a 3-0 win.