Lacey hat-trick fires Bridlington Rovers Girls Under-13s to 4-2 success against South Cave
With only 11 players available for the East Riding Girls Football League match the result could have easily gone the other way as legs began to tire late in the game for the home side.
However, passing was clinical and the Bridlington-based side were able to work their way up the pitch and control possession for long periods frustrating the South Cave side.
With possession aplenty for Bridlington it was the home side that opened the scoring through Lacey, who finished the game with a hat-trick.
The visitors did respond to reduce the deficit at half-time with the Brid side leading 2-1.
It was much more of the same though in the second period as the Bridlington girls controlled the tempo of the game and possession, two more goals were added from the Bridlington side whilst South Cave added a second consolation.
Bridlington’ Rovers Girls’ other goalscorer was Kiera.
Jess, the Rovers team manager had this to say on the performance: “The work-rate from all the players was exceptional.
"They worked so hard for each other and limiting the opportunities for South Cave.
"We would like to thank Bridlington Town for hosting us again and everyone that has come and cheered the girls on throughout the season, the improvement in the team is clearly evident.
"We are so proud of the girls as they were only formed last year.
"We cannot wait to go again next season.”
Bridlington Rovers Girls Under-13s finished the season in fourth place in the league table, narrowly missing out on third position due to the team above them, AFC Tickton Comets, having points handed to them.
Rovers won 13 of their 18 league matches, losing the other five.