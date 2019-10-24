Lara leads Scarborough Ladies U16s to victory at Ripon City

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s earned a superb 5-1 victory at City of York Girls League title rivals Ripon City on Saturday.

The game got off to a bad start for the visitors as after only six minutes their keeper Phoebe Cheshire was taken off due to injury.

Cheshire now looks set to miss the next eight weeks now due to a chipped bone in her foot.

Beth Barnes hit the side-netting with a shot on 14 minutes which gave Scarborough a bit of a boost.

With some fantastic play up the left wing on 29 minutes Barnes was able to send the ball across the goal and into the bottom right corner of the Ripon net.

A shot from 20 yards put the hosts back in the game, but only for one minute because a goal from Eden Sellers restored the Scarborough side’s lead, with Anna Bowman getting the assist.

A impressive header from Lara Peasegood-Capilla was the first of her two goals, the second starting from Poppy Simpson controlling the ball and linking up well with Bowman and Sellers.

Peasegood-Capilla also got the assist when the fifth goal, scored by Sellers, came, making it another convincing league success for pacesetters Scarborough.

Girl of the game for the away team was Peasegood-Capilla.

The Under-16s are without a game for the next two weekends and return to action on Saturday November 9 at home to Easingwold, 10.30am.

Scarborough Under-13s are also flying high in their division after an 8-1 win at Northallerton.

Kelsie McGough got the visitors started early on, with Phoebe Phelps netting another and Alannah Inglis a brace, with all three being brilliant long-range goals from midfield.

A reshuffle in the second half resulted in everyone getting a chance for a goal resulting in Lucy Fairbank notching and McGough scoring four more. Northallerton got a consolation goal near the end.

Lexie Daubney won the girl of the game award for a strong display in defence for the visitors.

The Under-13s are without game this weekend but return to action on November 2 at Tadcaster, kicking off at 10.30am.

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s claimed a 1-0 victory against Wigginton in their opening home game of the campaign.

Scarborough scored an early goal through Amy Marras.

In the second half the home side played some good attacking football but could not add to the score.

The game finished 1-0 with girl of the game Amy Silk putting in a good defensive display.

The Under-15s’ next league game is at home to Brayton Belles on Saturday, 10.30am kick-off.