Last-gasp Watson strike seals 2-1 win for Scarborough Athletic at Bamber Bridge

Scarborough Athletic sealed three points courtesy of a 2-1 win at Bamber Bridge - Ryan Watson's scintillating late strike wrapping up the win.

Connor Thomson, signed on loan from Gateshead, was drafted straight into the starting 11 in the only change from Tuesday night's 1-0 win over Hyde United, Pete Davidson the man to miss out.

John Deacey's men went ahead just four minutes in, James Walshaw was dragged down before skipper Michael Coulson lashed home from the penalty spot, sending Brig keeper Danny Roccia the wrong way to make it 1-0.

The hosts almost fired straight back, but Danny Forbes' header drifted wide of the post.

Boro's lead remained intact until moments before the interval when Alistair Waddecar was hauled down in the box after chesting the ball down, before he sent Tommy Taylor the wrong way to send the sides in level at the break.

The visitors should have regained the lead when Kian Spence was felled in the box and Boro were awarded a second penalty of the afternoon, but Coulson was this time denied as Roccia dived low to his left to keep his spot-kick out.

Boro weren't to be denied the three points though and after Walshaw's free-kick cannoned back off the bar and a further effort from the striker was blocked, Watson collected the ball 25 yards out, beat his man and lashed in a rasping drive past Roccia to seal the win for the visitors and spark wild celebrations.

Boss John Deacey was quick to sing the praises of match-winner Watson.

"It was a magnificent strike by Ryan," said the Boro manager.

"He's been knocking on the door for the last couple of weeks and it was an absolutely magnificent goal.

"I thought we thoroughly deserved it. We're just climbing the league nicely now, putting a nice run together."

Boro turn their attentions to FA Trophy action next weekend, with a trip to Atherton Collieries.

"We'll train on Tuesday and Thursday and hopefully get some of the wounded back and prepare for Atherton," added Deacey, whose side have now picked up 10 points from an available 12 and have climbed up to 13th in the BetVictor Northern Premier League standings.

"It's a week off from the league, which is the bread and butter for us, but we can try to put a run together in the FA Trophy for the club."

Deacey will be hoping to get some of his injured players back in contention for next weekend's Trophy clash.

"We had Josh (Barrett) on the bench and didn't really want to risk him," added Deacey.

"Luke Lofts came back in today, Harry Coates and Jack Johnson will maybe the next two to come back in, while Chris Howarth and Jordan Deacey are a bit longer term."