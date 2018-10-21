Leaders Angel soar to win at Newlands

Angel continued their flying start to the Scarborough Sunday League Division One season with a 7-0 win at Newlands.

Martin Cooper netted twice for the visitors, while Jordan Mintoft, Liam Mancrief, Jackson Jowett, Lloyd Henderson and Danny Collins also notched.

Matt Griffiths, Neil Thomas and Henderson all impressed for Angel.

Second-placed Trafalgar kept in touch with Angel after romping to a 14-0 win at Fylingdales.

Danny Glendinning and Lewis Taylor scored a hat-trick apiece, while Jack Ramos, Danny Price and man of the match Nathan Vernon hit a brace each, with Sam Garnett and Ali Jones also on target for Traf.

Saints remain top of Division Two after their 3-2 home success against Roscoes Bar.

Rafal Jackow scored twice for the home side, with Aaron Padgham also on target. Keeper Adam Eustace was man of the match for the pacesetters.

Gary Hepples and Matty Rowley scored for the visitors, with centre-back Jack Worthy their star man.

Angel Athletic Reserves claimed a superb 10-0 home win against Castle Tavern.

Jake Moore scored the first two goals in the opening period, his second from the spot, with Benny Davis firing in the pick of the goals before half-time, his shot just dipping under the crossbar.

Moore went onto complete his hat-trick after the interval, while debutant Matty Jackson scored twice, the first two goals in senior football for the 16-year-old.

Adam Smith, Dom Barber, Ryan Somers and Josh Dolan also notched for the victors.

Mark Plumpton was named as man of the match for Tavern.