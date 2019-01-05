Leaders West Pier run riot at struggling Scalby

Scarborough Saturday League Division One leaders West Pier started the new year with a bang, coasting to a 15-2 win at strugglers Scalby.

Four Pier players bagged hat-tricks, with Jamie Bradshaw, Richie Barker, Rich Tolliday and Isaac Sands all scoring three.

Goals from Sean Exley, Sam Garnett and Will Jenkinson completed the scoring for the visitors, with Ash Townley scoring both for a young home side.

Edgehill kept pace with Pier after a hard-earned 4-2 home win against Filey Town.

Jackson Jowett scored direct from a free-kick after 15 minutes to give Edgehill the lead against a severely depleted Town side.

Town battled throughout the game, but Edgehill doubled their lead on 65 minutes through left-back Liam Cooper after a good passing move.

Liam Sugden replied soon afterwards then a Lee Micklethwaite effort brought the scores level, and Filey were very unlucky not to be awarded a spot-kick.

Edgehill boss Steven Clegg then made a tactical switch with young striker Robbie Scarborough brought on for defensive midfielder Dan Jones, and this soon paid off as they regained the lead on 78 minutes through Jowett's second of the game.

The home side made sure of the win two minutes later when Tyson Stubbings added a fourth.

Clegg said: "Full credit has to be given to Filey as they battled throughout the game but I think the scoreline was a true reflection of the game."

Town boss Jordan Philliskirk added: "We were down to the bare bones today and only had 11 so to take the best team in the league to the wire was a cracking effort.

"The man of the match award should be given to all 11 players as they all battled hard."

Hunmanby United also had to work hard for their 3-2 win at Itis Itis Rovers.

Man of the match Sam Pickard opened the scoring for Rovers as they held a 1-0 lead at the interval, a deserved advantage after being the best team in the opening 45 minutes.

United made the ideal start to the second half when Cam Dobson smashed in a 25-yard volley after fine build-up play from Darren Clough, James Pinder and Tommy Wilson.

The visitors then took a firm grip of the game, with man of the match Clough being brought down for two penalties, John Emmerson scoring the first and missing the second.

Andy Wardell scored the third goal with a neat finish, then Rovers scored with the last kick of the match through Luke Jones.

Danny Kelly and Danny Glendinning scored a double apiece as Seamer Sports won 5-1 at Sherburn.

Glendinning and player-manager Tommy Adams made it 2-0 to the visitors, but Paul Mills pulled a goal back for Sherburn before the break.

A second Glendinning goal and a Kelly double wrapped up the game for Seamer after the break.

Kris Tate was man of the match for Seamer with teenager Joey Harris the star man for Sherburn.

Newlands dug deep for a 4-2 win at Goalsports.

The visitors went 2-0 ahead in the first half, but Goalsports pulled a goal back through Alistair McGregor.

After the break Newlands added another two to seal the win, Jordan Hookem adding a second with a fine effort for his first goal in senior football.

New keeper Jack Bingley was named man of the match for Goalsports, while Josh Beach led the line superbly for the hosts.