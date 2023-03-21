News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
1 hour ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
3 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
3 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
7 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
9 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Lewis Ritson signs new one-year deal with Whitby Town

Whitby Town is delighted to announce that Lewis Ritson has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:59 GMT- 1 min read
Lewis Ritson, right, has signed a new deal with Whitby Town.
Lewis Ritson, right, has signed a new deal with Whitby Town.
Lewis Ritson, right, has signed a new deal with Whitby Town.

The deal will keep the defender at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Following 18 months out with an ACL injury, centre-half Ritson is now hoping to get his first full campaign with Town under his belt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having made a steady return to action for the Blues, the club are keen to see Ritson show his true potential following a bright start to life in a Town shirt prior to his long-term injury.

Defender Lewis Ritson signs new one-year contract with Whitby Town
Defender Lewis Ritson signs new one-year contract with Whitby Town
Defender Lewis Ritson signs new one-year contract with Whitby Town
Most Popular

And the defender is delighted the club has shown faith in him to continue his comeback in a blue shirt.

"I'm really happy to put pen to paper," Ritson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm delighted that the club has shown this faith in me to get back to where I was before I got the injury.

"I'm feeling good after coming back, I've got a few minutes under my belt and I've started to build things up.

"Anything from now until the end of the season I'll take, but game-by-game I'm feeling stronger."

Whitby TownBlues