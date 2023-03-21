Lewis Ritson, right, has signed a new deal with Whitby Town.

The deal will keep the defender at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Following 18 months out with an ACL injury, centre-half Ritson is now hoping to get his first full campaign with Town under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having made a steady return to action for the Blues, the club are keen to see Ritson show his true potential following a bright start to life in a Town shirt prior to his long-term injury.

Defender Lewis Ritson signs new one-year contract with Whitby Town

And the defender is delighted the club has shown faith in him to continue his comeback in a blue shirt.

"I'm really happy to put pen to paper," Ritson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm delighted that the club has shown this faith in me to get back to where I was before I got the injury.

"I'm feeling good after coming back, I've got a few minutes under my belt and I've started to build things up.