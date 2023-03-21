Lewis Ritson signs new one-year deal with Whitby Town
Whitby Town is delighted to announce that Lewis Ritson has signed a new one-year contract with the club.
The deal will keep the defender at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground until the end of the 2023/24 season.
Following 18 months out with an ACL injury, centre-half Ritson is now hoping to get his first full campaign with Town under his belt.
Having made a steady return to action for the Blues, the club are keen to see Ritson show his true potential following a bright start to life in a Town shirt prior to his long-term injury.
And the defender is delighted the club has shown faith in him to continue his comeback in a blue shirt.
"I'm really happy to put pen to paper," Ritson said.
"I'm delighted that the club has shown this faith in me to get back to where I was before I got the injury.
"I'm feeling good after coming back, I've got a few minutes under my belt and I've started to build things up.
"Anything from now until the end of the season I'll take, but game-by-game I'm feeling stronger."