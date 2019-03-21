Local leagues set to introduce sin-bins next season

The North Riding FA is delivering a series of briefing evenings, including two in Scarborough, across the county following the FA's decision to introduce sin-bins into grass-roots football next season.

A North Riding FA statement said: "Following The Football Association’s decision to introduce temporary dismissals (sin-bins) in the 2019/20 season, North Riding FA is delivering the briefing evenings across the county to provide key information to referees, players, leagues and club officials.

"It was recently announced that The FA Council has agreed for temporary dismissals (also known as sin-bins) to be mandatory during season 2019/20 for all clubs at Step 5 and below, following extensive piloting of the process.

"The purpose of temporary dismissals is to reduce dissent on a matchday. It will allow for poor behaviour to be dealt with on the day, promoting a positive experience for all concerned within the game.

"As a County FA, we are very mindful that match officials, leagues, clubs, players and all other stakeholders will want additional information on Temporary Dismissals, and as such we have arranged a number of briefings around the county to offer a full overview."

The Scarborough briefings will be held on Thursday April 18 and Wednesday May 22, and both run from 6.30pm to 8pm.

All of the briefings will last no longer than 90 minutes and all match officials and clubs must attend to ensure they are aware of this fundamental change ahead of the 2019/20 season.

In order to confirm attendance at one of the briefings, please email Support@NorthRidingFA.com or telephone 01642 717770 to reserve a place or places for match officials, leagues or clubs.

When emailing Support@NorthRidingFA.com, please use the subject line ‘Temporary Dismissal Briefing.’

There are approximately 125 places available on each briefing on a first come, first served basis.