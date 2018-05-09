Logan treble fires title-chasing Pier to win at United

West Pier cut Edgehill's lead to just one point at the top of the Scarborough Saturday League Division One table as a Billy Logan hat-trick fired them to a 5-1 win at Hunmanby United.

Logan's treble was the driving force behind the win which now leaves Pier a single point behind the leaders with two games in hand on Edgehill, as Andy Spivey's side close in on a successful defence of their title.

Sean Exley also notched for the visitors, as did sub Rich Tolliday.

Tommy Wilson notched for United in the second half.

Goldsborough United ended their Division Two season on a high note with a 4-0 home win against FC Rosette.

A Dave Welham brace and an effort from Ben Watson put United 3-0 up at the interval.

Tommy Jobling added the fourth in the second half for the home side.

Reserve League champions Edgehill Reserves stormed to a 7-0 home win against Newlands Reserves.

Man of the match Stephen Whitaker smashed in a hat-trick for the victors, with Ollie Parker adding a brace and further goals from Aidan Thurston and Joshua Fergus completed the win.