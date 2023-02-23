Lyn Gent and Dave Bond earn Bridlington Road Runners Winter League crowns

The delayed Christmas Handicap, run on a picturesque 10km course around Kilham, was held on Sunday morning, after frost and ice forced it to be cancelled in December, writes John Edwards.

The runners set off at staggered intervals, based on their expected finish times, meaning all runners had an equal chance of reaching the finish line first.

Having navigated a particularly brutal hill around halfway, the first to finish was Kirsten Porter, who clocked an impressive 54 minutes and 13 seconds – having set off 23 seconds after the first starter.

She was 40 seconds ahead of David Pring, and he had Bob Eyre chasing him down in third place.

Les Thornton was pleased to take fourth place, and third male, while Stella Milborrow’s good form saw her fifth and second lady.

In sixth place was Joe Stenton, who completed the 10k in 40:34, which was the fastest time, while Cat Moverley was the fastest female, breaking the 50 minute barrier.

The times were converted into points after each of the three Winter League races and Lyn Gent was the clear winner of the ladies competition with 146 points. Susan Bond was second with 136 and Cat Moverley and Pat Bielby shared third on 131.

Dave Bond collected the men’s title with 136, ahead of Richard Kirkpatrick on 129 and Pete Royal on 127.