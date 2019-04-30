Magnificent seven up for Scarborough News Performance of the Week

It's time to vote for this week's Scarborough News Performance of the Week.
There are seven candidates this week:
* BORO U12s / Won the HDYFL League Cup
* WEST PIER / Won the District Cup
* ANGEL / Wrapped up the treble after winning the Kenward Cup
* MICHAEL COULSON / Two goals in Boro's 5-1 win over Workington
* ANDY SLAUGHTER / 7-29 for Heslerton in first game of the season
* MARK COWELL / 114 for Scarborough 2nds
* FILEY CC / Won at Staxton on last ball of the game
*** Voting closes 2pm Wednesday ***