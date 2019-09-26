Marras leads Scarborough Ladies Under-15s to first victory of season at Poppleton

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s opened their City of York Girls League account with a hard-earned win at Poppleton.

The visitors made a good start to the game with Amy Marras scoring a 20-yard screamer after only four minutes.

Scarborough Under-15s dominated and got a second goal scored by Ruby Darrell.

Both teams continued to put in a lot of hard work on a very warm day, but there were no further goals before the interval.

In the second half both teams grafted and Scarborough created some good chances with Sophie McArthur and Becky Smith hitting the post.

After some fine goalkeeping by Jess Dade, Poppleton finally managed to score and pressed hard for an equaliser but Scarborough’s defence held out with a commanding display by captain and player of the game Marras.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s maintained their 100% record and place at the top of the table with a 3-0 home win against a very strong and physical Brayton Belles side.

Scarborough started the game brightly with a strong determination and lots of possession, eventually scoring the first goal through Kelsie McGough.

Scarborough continued to press hard with intensity and were again rewarded with Lucy Fairbank and Alannah Inglis being the creators, with some lovely passing moves resulting in McGough’s second.

In the second half the visitors really had a go down wind and had a lot more possession, but Scarborough’s defence and midfield maintained their organisation and hard work to keep them out limiting Brayton to only a few chances.

Then came the goal of the game, Sophie Smith played a nice ball through to Amelia Breckon, who, with a determined run against two defenders slotted home a great goal and the win to keep the Under-13s top of the league with maximum points.

Really impressive performance by all with Breckon and Lucy Webster sharing girl of the game.

The Under-13s head to Tadcaster this Saturday, 10.30am kick off.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s lost 2-0 at Wigginton in a very competitive game played in an excellent manner by both teams.

In a tight first half with few chances for either side the Scarborough girls battled gamely unfortunately going in 1-0 down to a spectacular 20-yard strike.

The second half saw scarborough see more of the ball with Jess Corner marshaling the defence, while Lucy Tighe and Maya Gildroy battled gamely in midfield.

Girl of the game Jorji Crawford showed some neat touches trying to open up the opposition, unfortunately to no avail as Wigginton broke away again to double their lead.

The Under-14s play host to Brayton Belles on Saturday, 10.30am kick off.

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s drew 3-3 against Poppleton.

A good run from Eden Sellers and a great cross put Mia Nunns in for her first goal, but Poppleton got a goal back to level things up.

In the second half Amber Colling raced down the left only for the defender to bring her down in the box.

Eden Sellers slotted home the spot-kick to make it 2-1.

Then Beth Barnes put a quality ball in from the left and girl of the game Nunns fired in Boro’s third goal.

Poppleton then hit Boro twice on the break to earn a share of the spoils.

There was still time for a couple of good chances for Nunns and Anna Bowman but they had no luck.