Martin Dowey: Covering Scarborough FC & Scarborough Athletic has been a dream job

At the end of today the full-time whistle will be blown on my time as a sports reporter at The Scarborough News.

I initially started with the paper in early September 2000 and then went on to begin covering Scarborough FC in the summer of 2003 following the sad passing of Tony Smith, who was a massive influence on me as a reporter.

Since my first day I have worked with, met and been helped out by some truly great people and I would like to thank everyone for their support down the years.

Having been a fan of Scarborough FC since my Dad first took me to a game in 1986, this has been something of a dream job for me.

Covering the club has had its ups and downs, but I'll leave with plenty of amazing memories.

Watching Mark Quayle score that goal against Southend to put Scarborough FC through to the FA Cup fourth round tie against Chelsea in 2004. Then from there interviewing the likes of John Terry and Marcelle Desailly after that game.

Things took something of a downturn from there and I can still remember the then chairman Ian Scobbie ringing me when I was on the beach with my son and telling me that Scarborough FC was no more.

The job changed after that, there was no more spending hours at the McCain Stadium getting stories and drinking too much coffee.

But what came next was equally as fulfilling.

Watching a club start from nothing and bloom it to what it has now become has been a great experience.

When I was standing in the rain on a Tuesday night at Askern Villa, it was hard to picture the current crop of Boro players running out at a packed Flamingo Land Stadium.

Thankfully though, it has happened.

There has been plenty of success over the past few years and it has great to be a part of it.

I spent a bit of time on the way to a game earlier this season working out how many matches I have covered for the paper. It came to around 800.

I want to thank all the people that have read those reports, everyone I have interviewed and also the lads on the sports desk, who have been a pleasure to work alongside.

All the best for the future.

Martin