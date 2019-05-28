Max Wright set for a return to Scarborough Athletic with Grimsby Town

Flying winger Max Wright is set to make a return to the Flamingo Land Stadium after Scarborough Athletic confirmed that they will entertain Grimsby Town's first team in a pre-season friendly

The game will take place at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Tuesday July 23, kicking off at 7.30pm.

This will give the chance for Wright to make a return to the stage that he shone on when Boro won promotion to the Evo-Stik Premier.

The Mariners play their football in League Two and are managed by Michael Jolley