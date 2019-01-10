McNaughton thinking big after signing for Scarborough Athletic

Flynn McNaughton is ready to make his mark with hometown club Scarborough Athletic after signing for the club on Saturday.

The 18-year-old is oozing confidence after putting pen to paper, with his first port of call being a regular spot in the starting 11.

“It has all fallen into place nicely,” said the striker.

“Playing for your hometown club is such a big thing. I’ve grown up watching Scarborough Athletic.

“With my dad being a former Scarborough Football Club player, he’s looking forward to it as well because my family have never really had the chance to watch me play on a regular occasion.

“A lot of my mates are fans as well, so I’ll get the chance to turn out in front of them too.”

Having dropped down a level following his release from National League North strugglers York City, McNaughton still has ambitions of rising back through the divisions in the future.

He added: “I just want prove to York City that they were wrong to let me leave and that they should have done more to keep me.

“I don’t really blame anyone there, I was just a victim of the financial circumstances they are in at the moment.

“I’m a Scarborough player now though and I’m really looking forward to getting going with them.

“Firstly, I just want to get my chance in the team, which at the moment will probably come from the bench.

“After that comes I’ll be looking to score goals and help Scarborough to where they want to be this season.

“I’m not looking any further than that at the moment. Obviously I’m ambitious in the game and I want to play at the best level I can.

“If that comes with Scarborough then it will be a bonus, but I’ll just see what happens.”

Flynn will be following in the footsteps of dad Mike McNaughton, who turned out as a defender for Scarborough FC in the Football League back in the 1990s.

He said: “I’m very proud of Flynn and I think this will be a good move for him.

“I’m sure he’ll knuckle down and be a big asset for the club.”