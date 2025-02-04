Mia Morris and Chloe McArthur fire Scarborough Ladies Under-14s to win at Thirsk
It was a cagey start to the game from both teams as they tried to work each other out, but it was the Boro girls who started to assert themselves in the game creating the better chances and the pressure told when Mia Morris opened the scoring from distance lofting a shot over the keeper.
Morris soon grabbed a second goal slotting the ball home after a mazy run.
But Thirsk hit back on a break away to pull a goal back.
The Boro ladies dusted themselves down and hit straight back from the kick off to restore the two-goal lead as Chloe McArthur made a run down the wing cut into the area and finished past the keeper.
Sophie Grey added to the scoreline after a fine run forward slotting the ball into the net and Morris competed her hat-trick before half-time, slotting home to make the score 5-1.
Boro started the second half in the similar fashion not allowing the opposition to create many attacking threats.
The visitors pushed on to add to the scoreline through Isla Williams powering a shot beyond the keeper and McArthur grabbed herself a second goal.
The scoring was complete with the last kick of the game as Sophie Overfield broke through the defence to power a shot past the home goalkeeper.
Molly Lassey was awarded the girl of the game for a complete all-round performance in defence.