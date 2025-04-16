Mia Morris and Sophie Overfield hit hat-tricks to fire Scarborough Ladies Under-14s to victory
It was the Boro girls who went all out in the first opening exchanges and raced into an early 2-0 lead.
Mia Morris found space to power home the opening goal of the game and in double quick time it was a 2-0 as Sophie Grey powered her way through the defence and slotted past the oncoming Northallerton goalkeeper.
But it didn’t all go Boro's way as Northallerton found a way back when they converted from the penalty spot and the game swung in momentum as Northallerton battled back to equalise and took the lead with a free-kick.
But on the stroke of half-time Sophie Overfield ran clear to level things up at 3-3 after an action-packed first half.
Boro then took control in the second half as straight from kick-off Grey played Overfield clear down the wing and she raced into the box and finished past the keeper to regain the lead.
With the opposition tiring in the second half Boro dominated and Morris added another two goals to her tally, the pick was a fine strike from outside the area.
Overfield rounded off the scoring after intercepting a pass and slotted home.
This was yet another excellent all-round performance from the Boro girls with girl of the game awarded to Mia Morris.