Michael Coulson and Luca Colville fires Scarborough Athletic to last-gasp home win against Alfreton

Luca Colville and the Boro fans cheer him scoring to seal the home win.

Neither keeper was tested in the opening period, though Alfreton dominated possession, with Connor Branson firing over from a 30-yard free-kick, writes Steve Adamson.

Danny Preston drove another free-kick into the Boro wall, then sent a weak shot straight at Joe Cracknell.

Burly striker Matt Rhead was a constant menace to the Boro defence, and he headed a Bailey Hobson cross straight at Cracknell.

Boro defender Kieran Weledji gets stuck in during the midweek match.

For Boro, Kieran Weledji had a couple of good runs down the right flank, Kieran Burton was strong in the tackle, and Kieran Glynn showed touches of class, but their only chance in the first half, saw an Ash Jackson cross fall at the feet of Weledji, whose snap shot was blocked by left-back Preston.Jono Greening must have given an inspirational half-time team talk, because Boro created three good chances in the opening eight minutes of the second half.

Ciaran McGuckin fired a fierce volley straight at keeper George Willis, then Michael Coulson laid off to McGuckin, but Willis raced out to save at his feet, and Lewis Maloney whipped a low free-kick narrowly past the post.

Alfreton went close when an in-swinging corner from Preston was tipped over by Cracknell, then a Jusifu Ceesay shot was easily gathered by the Boro keeper, and soon after, an Adam Lund strike was blocked by Maloney.

Both sides were now carving out chances, and Bailey Gooda sent a long ball forward, Coulson headed on, and Jackson’s shot produced a decent save from keeper Willis, then at the other end, Branson curled a shot wide of the right-hand post.

Michael Coulson on the attack in the win against Alfreton Photos by www.vikingphotographyyork.co.uk

The deadlock was broken on 79 minutes thanks to a magical run from Kieran Glynn, who raced into the area and twisted his way past two defenders, before being brought down.

After consulting her linesman, referee Helen Conley pointed to the spot and Michael Coulson calmly sent keeper Willis the wrong way from 12 yards.

Boro then wrapped up the points six minutes later with a fabulous finish from Luca Colville, who accepted a pass from Alex Wiles, cut inside past his marker, and drilled a low shot into the bottom left corner.

Late on, Tom Denton’s downward header was easily held by Cracknell, and Boro almost added a third goal in the last minute, when Colville passed into the area, and Jake Charles’ was smothered by keeper Willis.

BORO: Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson, Burton, Qualter, Gooda, Coulson (Charles 84), Maloney, McGuckin (Colville 73), Glynn, Greenfield (Wiles 64)

ALFRETON: Willis, Clackstone, Preston, Cantrill (Lund 58), Teale, Wiley, Thewlis, Branson, Rhead, Cessay, Hobson (Denton 80)

REFEREE: Helen Conley

GOALS - BORO - Michael Coulson 79(pen), Luca Colville 85

YELLOW CARDS - BORO - Danny Greenfield

ALFRETON - George Cantrill

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Kieran Glynn