Michael Coulson ready to attack in Scarborough Athletic’s push for honours

Michael Coulson is looking forward to a season on the front foot with a newly-built and attack-minded Scarborough Athletic side.

Coulson is one of a handful of players from last season to remain on the books at Boro as new boss John Deacey prepares his tilt on the Evo-Stik Premier’s top places.

And having spoken to the manager, Coulson is now raring to go.

He said: “There have been a couple of clubs who have got in contact with me, but they weren’t aware I was under contract at Scarborough.

“It’s nice to have that bit of interest, but nothing was ever going to happen anyway.

“I have spoken to John and it sounds encouraging.

“He wants us to play attacking football and that suits me down to the ground so I’m very excited to get back at it now.

“I think you could see from the last few weeks of the season I was enjoying myself playing in a more free role, I know that’s my best position.

“I’ve not spoke to the new guys yet, I’m sure they are all enjoying their summer and we will make them all feel welcome when we meet them for the first time.

“I’m sure the Taddy lads will feel comfortable, there’s a few of them.”

After an up-and-down season last time out, Coulson is keen to set the record straight this season.

“It was frustrating, we had the squad to do better, but fell away so we need to make sure we don’t make the same mistake this year,” he added.

“I’m sure we will be strong enough to be challenging at the top end of the table.

“On a personal note, I believe I’ve got a good while left in me yet.

“I feel fit and my body is coping well, so I do have hopes of getting higher, but with Scarborough.”