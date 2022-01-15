Middlesbrough midfielder Malik Dijksteel signs on loan for another month at Whitby Town

Dijksteel, younger brother of Boro full-back Anfernee, signed in time to feature in Saturday's Pitching In Northern Premier League 2-0 loss against Atherton Collieris at the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground, writes Liam Ryder.

The 19-year-old impressed in his first month at the club and we look forward to seeing his talent on show again throughout January and into February.

Malik is a product of the Feyenoord academy where he spent a decade from the age of seven. He has had a spell with another Dutch outfit in Telstar 21 before joining the Middlesbrough academy.

Whitby Town joint-manager Nathan Haslam said: "I'm delighted that we've been able to get Malik for another month. He's done very well for us and he's only going to get stronger in his first taste of senior football. He was keen to get it done and so were we.