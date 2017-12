Midfielder Charlie Binns has decided to leave Scarborough Athletic.

With first team opportunities limited, the 23-year-old has chosen to find a new club for the second half of the season.

A club statement said: "Charlie will be remembered for his equalising goal against Whitby Town in the Integro League Cup win back in October.

"We'd like to thank Charlie for the effort and commitment he has shown during his time with us and wish him the best of luck for the future."