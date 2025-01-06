Mike Thompson has returned to Brid Town as manager.

​Former boss Mike Thompson has returned to the manager’s seat at Bridlington Town, in place of Denny Ingram who resigned from his role as first-team manager on Sunday.

Town chairman Dan Rogers, chairman, said: “Mike needs no introduction having previously managed the Seasiders between 2022 and 2023 and we welcome his return to Queensgate stadium.

“Mike brings an impressive track record both playing with over 200 appearances for Bridlington and holding a coveted eighth position while in charge. Mike will be appointing additional coaching staff to assist him and they will be announced at a later date. I trust everyone involved at the club will give Mike their full support.”

Gavin Branton, CEO, added: “I’ve known Thomo for many years when he first came to Bridlington Town as a young player. He has always impressed with his passion and never say die attitude, which he carries forward into his management style.

Denny Ingram, centre, has resigned from his role as Brid Town boss.

“I enjoyed working with Mike during his last managerial time with us and I very much look forward to his return. He is a forward thinking young coach who will use and analyse every possible tool at his disposal to improve the squad.

“This is an exciting time for the club as we look to move forward and this appointment is crucial to our plans. Mike will bring passion – motivational and tactical skills to this role and I look forward to helping and working with him and his backroom team to bring the success Bridlington Town and our loyal supporters deserve and desire.”

The appointment was announce a few hours after the club revealed that they had accepted the resignation of Denny Ingram as first-team manager.

Rogers added: "I believe the single most important quality in any manager is passion and Denny delivered that every day he managed the first team.

Mike Thompson has returned as Bridlington Town manager.

"I would like to publicly thank Denny for the dedication and unwavering efforts placed into our club under his tenure, I have been in awe at the level of professionalism and determination displayed.

"Denny is not leaving the club, so this is not a goodbye, but I hope that everyone reading this will join me in thanking Denny for the efforts he made after stepping up to the plate from assistant to manager early in the season."

Denny will remain at Town managing the new scholarship programme and U19s team.