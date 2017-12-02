Mills and Whitehall hit hat-tricks as Sherburn sink Falsgrave

Paul Mills and Matty Whitehall both banged in trebles as Sherburn romped to an 8-0 home win against Falsgrave in the Scarborough Saturday League second division.

In the only league or cup game to beat the waterlogged conditions, Sherburn were 3-0 ahead after only 10 minutes.

Whitehall opened the scoring with a header, and a close-range turn and finish from Luke Midgley soon doubled their lead.

A classy lob from Kurt Williamson put the hosts well clear, Mills adding a fourth from close-range on 19 minutes.

Mills completed his treble just before half-time with a couple of close-range finishes, either side of the goal of the game, a 30-yard thunderbolt from Whitehall, making it 7-0 at the interval to the hosts.

Falsgrave defended better after the break but a precise free-kick from 25 yards completed a superb Whitehall hat-trick.

Sherburn player-boss Andy Adamson said: "This was an excellent team performance and third clean sheet in a row so I am very pleased with the performance.

"Matty Whitehall and Paul Mills shared the man of the match award."