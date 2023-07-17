Moke Warburton and Mia Longman’s national success caps top S6F sporting season

Scarborough Sixth Form College stars Mia Longman and Moke Warburton netted national table tennis glory.

​S6F were only topped by four colleges with over double the number on roll.

The S6F table tennis team comprising of Moke Warburton and Mia Gardner represented Yorkshire at the Association of College’s national championships in Nottingham alongside Jackson Smith who qualified for the men’s cross country.

Moke finished as national champion with Mia coming a very respectable fourth. Joint scores combined to win the national regional title, amazing from them both.

The triumphant S6F golf team, which went from strength to strength this season.

Jackson finished 12th in the men’s cross country standings out of a field of over 60 competitors which in itself was a great achievement.

On the Association of College’s final leaderboard for the year, S6F finished fifth out of 34 colleges in the Yorkshire region.

The Scarborough Sixth Form College golf team went from strength to strength this year.

They finished as the number one team in the Association of Colleges regional tournament.

The men's football first team won their AOC East League title.

Nationally they ended the year in fifth place.

Amy Staveley has finished top ranked northern girl in Yorkshire and Humberside.

The team also qualified for the ESGA Finals at Woodall Spa.

The men’s 1st football team were neck and neck with a strong Wilberforce College.

The North Riding FA Cup-winning ladies football team from S6F.

The season went down to the wire with a nail-biting match against North Lindsey which was played as a double header.

Taylor Hide sealed all three points for the first game with a stunning 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.

S6F sealed the AOC East A league title with a comfortable 6-0 win in the second game of the day.

The ladies football team retained the North Yorkshire Under-19 County Cup, beating John Fisher from Harrogate 4-2 in the final.