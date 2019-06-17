Naming rights for Scarborough Athletic ground's new East Stand going out to tender

The naming rights for the new East Stand at Scarborough Athletic's Flamingo Land Stadium base are going out for tender.

The club are seeking expressions of interest to sponsor the 75-metre stand, which will house 1,138 supporters.

Advertising space on the stand will run the full length of the roof fascia, allowing prominent exposure both within the stadium, outside from Seamer Road and the railway line, as well as across all forms of media from the camera positions in the opposite West Stand.

The club will play 21 home games in the Northern Premier League during the 2019-20 season and there will also be the exposure of FA Cup fixtures.

Boro's successful Under-19 side also play 10 fixtures at the ground and their 10 junior sides utilise the ground.

Athletic also work in partnership with the Scarborough Football Scholarship, who boast a large number of students, who train and play college fixtures at the ground every week.

As a rentable facility - run by Everyone Active - the ground is also open to public use seven days per week.

Chairman Trevor Bull said: "Since our return to play in Scarborough two years ago, we have achieved success in the form of both a promotion to the Northern Premier League and a North Riding FA Cup success at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

"Our attendances and highly visible media presence have quickly restored the club’s position within the core of the community in the Town.

"As a fan-owned and run club, we have a community offer both in and outside football that we are proud of."

The club are looking for proposals and expressions of interest by Monday July 1.

If you are interested in discussing this opportunity with the club, please contact Nick Finch on 07800635273 or via nick.finch@seadogtrust.com.