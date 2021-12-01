Nathan Cartman scored a hat-trick for Boro in the win at Redcar Town in the NRCFA Senior Cup.

Manager Jono Greening shuffled his pack for the Senior Cup tie away at Northern League Second Division side Redcar Town, with 18-year old keeper Ben Chamberlain making his senior debut, and Simon Heslop, Theo Hudson, Nick Hutton and Brad Plant all handed starts, but it was old stager Nathan Cartman who stole the show, grabbing a hat trick as Boro turned on the style in the second half to run out 6-2 victors.

Plant had the first chance, racing through the Redcar defence before his shot was charged down, then Ash Jackson had a 20-yard shot well saved by home keeper Mike Algie.

Cartman, who will miss the next three league games through suspension, netted in the 13th minute, but had strayed offside, then he struck a shot narrowly wide, before Redcar opened the scoring on 29 minutes when a corner was slammed into the net by an unmarked Harry Ord, but Boro were level within four minutes, after Hudson was felled in the area, and Cartman calmly placed the spot-kick into the bottom left corner, giving the keeper no chance.

The first half was evenly fought, with both sides passing the ball around on a pristine pitch, but the interval was reached without any further scoring.

Boro moved up a gear in the second half, but Redcar battled hard and it wasn’t until the 65th minute that they took the lead, when a Luca Colville shot from the edge of the area took a wicked deflection off defender Matthew Frazier, and sped past keeper Algie.

It became 3-1 just two minutes later as the impressive Plant smashed in a shot from just outside the area to register his first Boro goal.

Redcar, who had won their last four league games, pulled a goal back in the 71st minute when Scott Howes played a ball across the Boro area, for Kyran Clark to net at the far post.

Cartman struck a shot just past the post as Boro looked to put the game to bed, but it was still 3-2 as the game entered the final ten minutes.

As the hosts began to tire, Boro added three late goals to wrap up an emphatic victory, with Jake Day curling a shot past the keeper on 81 minutes, then Cartman rounded off a superb performance by adding two late strikes in the 88th and 89th minutes to make the scoreline, a slightly flattering 6-2.

With no league games on successive Saturdays, it was a great workout for Boro, as they booked their place in the quarter-finals of the cup.

BORO: Chamberlain, Weledji, Jackson, Heslop, Thornton (Cadman 72), Cogill, Plant, Maloney (Day 64), Cartman, Hudson (Colville 60), Hutton

MAN OF THE MATCH: Nathan Cartman.