Nathan Valentine 'gutted' to leave Scarborough Athletic

Nathan Valentine has wished Scarborough Athletic’s fans a fond farewell after leaving the club this week.

And the midfielder, who was one of seven players to not be offered an extended stay at the Flamingo Land Stadium, has found himself overwhelmed by the good wishes he has received on social media.

Valentine was a key figure for Boro in the 2017-18 campaign, scoring 15 goals in the club’s promotion from the Evo-Stik North.

But last season he saw his game-time dry up.

“I was gutted and I am disappointed to be leaving, but reading what the fans have been saying on social media has been truly overwhelming,” he said.

“It is always sad when you move on, but people saying that I epitomised the ‘No Battle, No Victory’ motto means so much.

“There are so many great people at the club, the players, the board, the volunteers and the fans.

“I’m proud of what we achieved for them over the past couple of seasons.

“I sat down with the chairman Trevor Bull and Steve Kittrick in July of 2017 and outlined what we wanted to achieve, it is great to say that we did exactly what we set out to do.

“The promotion was a massive highlight for me, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had in football, I don’t think that will ever be topped.”

Valentine has no immediate plans in his career, but he has already had plenty of interest in securing his services.

He added: “I think I needed a change.

“Even if I was offered something by Scarborough I would have really needed a long think about it.

“The new manager has come in and obviously he is bringing in his own players, that is just football.

“I scored 15 goals when we were promoted and I was picked as one of the top five players in the Evo-Stik League. Following on from that I thought I did well when I played last season as well.

“Because of that my stock is high and there has been a lot of interest, but I’ll not be rushing anything. It will be the best option for me.

“I would never say never about coming back to Scarborough in the future though because it is obviously a club very close to my heart.”