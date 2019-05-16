New boy Coates keen to turn Scarborough Athletic's base into a fortress

New boy Harry Coates wants to play his part in making Scarborough Athletic's Flamingo Land Stadium a fortress this season.

The 23-year-old arrived from Tadcaster Albion on Tuesday after a fine season, which saw him bag two player of the year awards, but ultimately the Brewers missed out on promotion from the Evo-Stik East.

There has been plenty of interest since the season finished, but the opportunity to sign for Boro was the one that stood out.

"I can't wait for the season to start, I just want pre-season to be underway now, just so I can meet the lads and crack on," he said.

"There were a few clubs came in for me, but Scarborough were the option that really stood out.

"It is a massive club with a big fanbase and I know the manager John Deacey likes to play football the right way, so it was honestly a no-brainer.

""Playing in front of a support like that is why you are in football,

"I've played there a few times and it was always a tough place to go because Scarborough are strong and their supporters really get behind them."

And Coates isn't shy in underlining his aspirations for the new Evo-Stik Premier season.

"I want to go up," he added.

"I think the manager is building a side to do exactly that as well.

"There will be plenty of competition, which you need because that drives you on as a player.

"We have to make our own ground a fortress, I'll be doing my best to make that happen because my role is the commanding centre-back who likes to win his headers and his tackles.

"There are some frightening players going forward, so if we keep the clean-sheets then who knows what will happen?"