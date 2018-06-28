New Cayton team joins Sunday League

A new Cayton Corinthians side were voted into the Scarborough Sunday League at last night's Annual General Meeting.

The Cayton side are managed by Steven Frederiksen, who was the boss of Ayton Reserves last season.

Many Ayton Reserves players from last season will be involved in the new Cayton squad.

The two Ayton teams were the only sides to have resigned from the 2017/18 campaign.

There will be two seven-team divisions in the league next season, with teams playing each other twice in the top flight and three times in the second division.

Hush, who are hoping to be renamed Cask, and Valley, moved up from Division Two to join Angel, Trafalgar, Newlands, Fylingdales and West Pier in the first division.

In Division Two Cayton join Roscoes Bar, relegated from Division One last season, Castle Tavern, Newlands Reserves, Angel Reserves, Saints FC (formerly Radio Scarborough) and Eastfield Athletic (formerly Golden Last).

The season will kick off on Sunday September 2.

The league will be sponsored by One Stop in the 2018-19 season, while Awards and Promotions will sponsor the Senior Cup, Ian Ashton Construction the Kenward Cup and Goalsports are backing the Goalsports Trophy.

Constitution for the 2018-19 season

Division One: Angel, Trafalgar, Fylingdales, Newlands, West Pier, Hush, Valley.

Division Two: Roscoes Bar, Castle Tavern, Newlands Reserves, Angel Reserves, Saints FC, Eastfield Athletic, Cayton Corinthians.