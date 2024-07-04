New owners HDM eager to energise Bridlington Town AFC
A statement from HDM said: “Ushering in an exciting new chapter for the Seasiders, this significant acquisition promises significant advancements both on and off the field.
"Acquiring the club from owner and chairman Pete Smurthwaite, the HDM team has proactive plans to bring new energy and opportunities to both the club and the community at large, in particularly the support of the current fanbase and player recruitment of the club, which currently competes in the Northern Premier League East Division, the eighth tier of English football.
"In line with HDM’s commitment to sustainability and community support, HDM Energies, a subsidiary of HDM Worldwide Limited, will be installing solar panels at the Queensgate stadium under their ‘Energy for All’ scheme.
"This future thinking initiative will provide clean energy and significantly reduce the stadium’s carbon footprint and electricity costs, while promoting the use of sustainable energy in the wider football ecosystem.”
Dan Rogers, CEO of HDM Worldwide Limited, said: "Savings from the new energy scheme and the revenue generated from the solar systems will be passed onto loyal Seasiders fans.
"As a result, a ticketing loyalty scheme will ensure that cost is not a barrier to attendance—an unprecedented move at this level of football.
"By eliminating financial barriers and with a renewed player recruitment strategy, we hope the community will rally behind the team like never before, and to celebrate we will be making all pre-season fixtures free to attend.
"We look forward to seeing fans on July 27 at the ‘ Meet The Owners’ event taking place after the friendly fixture at the Queensgate Stadium."
Rogers also expressed his gratitude to Smurthwaite for his two decades of dedicated service and leadership at Queensgate.
Rogers added: “We are honoured to take the reins of Bridlington Town AFC.
"Our focus is on maintaining a thriving football environment, creating new opportunities for the team, and giving back to the local community and the region that has been so supportive of our business.
"I have absolute confidence in First Team Manager Adrian Costello to really put the area on the footballing map and make Bridlington Town the club that everyone aspires to be associated with.
"We are delighted to kick off this new beginning by offering free tickets to local residents for the Seasiders’ pre-season matches. We see great potential for expansion and are committed to ensuring the club’s long-term success.”
The HDM statement added: “Under the new ownership, HDM plans to enhance both the matchday experience and build on grassroots opportunities for local talent with the upcoming ‘Scholars’ scheme starting from September 2024, which sees students combine academic studies with professional football training.
“The first BTAFC women’s team is part of future planning for the local talent pathway and club growth.
"The company is dedicated to ensuring that the Seasiders continue to thrive, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to elevate both Bridlington Town AFC and the locality further secure the future of the club and opportunities for local footballing talent.”