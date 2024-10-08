Heslerton in action against Bagby in Division 2 of the Beckett League, Photo by Cherie Allardice

Thornton Dale carried on their fine Newitts Beckett Football League first division form with a 3-1 win at Ayton.

But It could have been a slightly different story had Ayton’s first-minute penalty, awarded for a shirt pull, not cannoned off the bar and over, writes Andy Stanton.

Minutes later an impressive solo goal from Jack South put Dale in front, Zach Hansen replied for the hosts on the half-hour mark after a period of pressure from the hosts.

The second half saw Dale dominate proceedings as first Tom Horsley headed home from a corner and though the Ayton shot-stopper foiled Dale time and time again, Jack Sawdon rounded things off for the visitors with less than 15 minutes remaining.

Heslerton's Warren Stanton wins an aerial duel during victory against Bagby. PHOTOS BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

A fine team performance saw Morgan Elven named man of the match for Thornton, who remain second.

Amotherby & Swinton won 6-3 against Snainton at Malton School, though the hosts fell behind on two occasions to strikes from Tom Fletcher and Neil Fryirs.

Braces from Amotherby man of the match George Pierson and Oliver Towse did the damage with Ifeanyi Nnenanya and James Sturdy chipping in with a goal a piece.

Harry Groombridge scored a final consolation for Snainton, his first for the club.

Heslerton man of the match Morgan Kendrew. Photo by Cherie Allardice

Division Two leaders Heslerton were victorious at home to Bagby & Balk.

The visitors gave the leaders a first-half scare with two goals from Ben Rushworth and Dave Gormley.

The Blues hit back before the interval through a fine finish from Jake Allardice, running onto captain Olly Stanton’s forward pass.

The second half saw the pendulum swing in favour of the hosts as their man of the match Morgan Kendrew put strike partner Matty Bean clear to equalise.

Minutes later Kendrew would repeat the favour with Bean making no mistake.

Roles were then reversed as Bean found Kendrew to smash home Heslerton’s fourth before Jamie Atkinson set up Bean to grab his treble.

The other Division Two tie saw Danby beat hosts Amotherby & Swinton Reserves 4-1.

The Danby player of the day Kyle Clacherty scored twice, with Ryan Hewison and Jack Spark also amongst the goals.

Nathan Cross scored the hosts consolation while Lewis Grainge was voted A&S man of the match.

Action in The Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy saw Fishburn Park Academy beat Lealholm Reserves 2-1.

Rueben Mason and Matthew Thomas netted for Park, with Sonny McDermott’s late strike Lealholm’s reply.

In the same competition Sinnington find themselves through to the next round following a 3-2 victory at Goldsborough.

Goals from Ben Duell and Ben Watson for the hosts weren’t enough to prevent Sinners from securing their first win of the season, with Jordan Anderson, Archie Turner and Alfie Suggitt on target for Sinnington.

Dougie Brewster impressed for the visitors while Ben Watson took Goldsborough’s man of the match award.

Elsewhere it was a bad day for Ryedale Sports Club as they were comprehensively beaten 10-1 at Dringhouses Reserves in the NRCFA Challenge Cup, Harry Hattersley with the traveller’s solitary goal.