Newlands battle back to sink Scalby in thriller

Newlands battled back from two goals down twice to earn a late 4-3 win at Scalby in the Scarborough Saturday League first division on Wednesday evening.

A Jack South double put Scalby in charge, the youngster opening the scoring after latching onto a long ball over the top of the Newlands defence after only eight minutes and completing his brace on the half-hour mark.

Jack Hakings pulled a goal back five minutes later, but Scalby debutant Kyle O'Toole's cracking finish restored Scalby's two-goal advantage.

Nick David's Newlands side refused to submit and levelled through goals from their man of the match Dan Jenkinson and Luke Delve.

The visitors piled on the pressure after the interval and with only 10 minutes left Hakings headed in his second of the game from a corner to secure a win for Newlands.

Seamer also came back from 2-1 down to win 3-2 at home to Itis Itis Rovers, Danny Glendinning's brace of penalties in the final 20 minutes earning a win for Tommy Adams' team.

Gaz Lawton's header put the home side in front, Sam Pickard tapping in the leveller from a Mikey Barker cross.

Rovers went ahead after the interval after a Chris Cass effort slid under the Seamer keeper.

Seamer levelled in the 70th minute when Liam Vasey was adjudged to have fouled Dean Craig in the area and Glendinning converted the spot-kick, and the latter netted from the spot again late on to secure the points for the hosts.

Dean Craig and Harry Holden were the star men for Seamer, while Josh Welburn was named as Rovers man of the match at centre-back.

Sherburn claimed their first top-flight win, earning a 4-2 home success against Goal Sports.

Harry Ward opened the scoring for the home side in the first minute with a fine finish, and new signing Rodney Lewin doubled the lead soon after with a lobbed finish after a long ball forward from the Sherburn gloveman.

The visitors, who had to put one of the players' dads in goal for the first 20 minutes due to the regular keeper running late, recovered after the break and got on level terms with goals from Joe Leslie, on the hour mark, and man of the match Andy Roebuck in the 80th minute.

Sherburn rallied again late on and secured the win thanks to back post finishes from Paul Mills and super-sub, manager Andy Adamson.

Ward and Tristan Mustoe were named as the star men for Sherburn.