Newlands spot on to net North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup quarter-final shoot-out win against Trafalgar

Action from a Traf v Newlands game last season

Traf went into a two-goal lead early on through goals from Kez Link and Sam Pickard, both finishing well after Newlands switched off momentarily.

Zac Hansen pulled a goal back for Newlands before half-time to give the home team a boost.

Ben Luntley, who had come on as a sub for the injured Brad Rowley 10 minutes before half-time, then helped switch the game in Newlands' favour after the interval.

Luntley made a strong run down the right wing before squaring for Dan Freer to level the scores and then Luntley was on hand to tap the ball home from close-range after an effort hit the post.

Traf kept going though and took the game to extra-time when Mike Barker equalised.

Callum Myers was the Newlands star in the shoot-out, the keeper pulling off two excellent saves to put the hosts in charge, Jack South missed a spot-kick for Newlands but then Liam Mintoft kept his cool to slot home the winning penalty for Newlands and take his side into the last four of the cup.

Newlands boss Dan Sheader hailed his whole team's efforts throughout the cup game and shared the man of the match out among them, while Kez Link was Traf's man of the match and Frank Belt impressed.

Cayton Corinthians also bowed out of the cup with a 4-0 loss on the road at Three Fiddles.

In a below-par display by the visitors their star man was Luke Dunn.

Ten-man Fylingdales earned a 2-0 home Scarborough Sunday League win at home to Goal Sports.

Simon Willison and Sam Russell, with a precise 30-yard free-kick, scored for the villagers, with their man of the match Cam Fox.

The depleted Fylingdales team were solid at the back throughout the 90 minutes, hardly letting their opponents get any opportunities on goal