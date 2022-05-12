Newly-promoted Scarborough Athletic 'thrilled' by huge demand for 2022-23 National League North season tickets

Scarborough Athletic supporters cheer the Seadogs on in the play-off final

There are now over 600 supporters on the list of supporters who have showed interest in season tickets, with over 400 of those being new applicants.

Rhiannon Hunt, the club's marketing and commercial officer, said: ""We are thrilled by the response we have had for our season tickets for next season.

"It is great to have so many people supporting and committing to the Boro.

"It is likely we are going to see a large increase in our season ticket holders from last season.

"This massively benefits the club, with tickets being one of our main income streams. It also benefits individuals, gaining priority access to other games."

The club had over 7,000 fans apply for general sale tickets to the recent play-off final against Warrington Town, after season ticket holders and trust members were given priority for ticket purchases for this match, so becoming a season ticket holder and/or becoming a trust member is the best way to make sure you get a ticket for the big games coming up in the National League North.