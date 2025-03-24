Night of Lights celebrates new additional floodlights at Scalby Tennis Club

The new floodlights in operation at Scalby Tennis Club

​Scalby Tennis Club, celebrating it's centenary this year, welcomed the addition of floodlights to it's two remaining courts without floodlights with a 'Night of Lights'.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixteen enthusiastic members took to four floodlit courts to enjoy a friendly evening of tennis and cake.

In partnership with North Yorkshire County Council and the LTA, Scalby Tennis Club now has four excellent, floodlit hardcourts to enable all year round play either as a member or 'Pay and Play'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokesperson Mark Whitelegg said: "We now have the best tennis facilities in the area.

"These will enable our club to further increase participation in Scalby, Scarborough and the surrounding areas, including our thriving junior section.

"We have our centenary this year and hope to see many new faces at the club, all ages and abilities are welcome.”

Scalby TC has four teams in various divisions of the Driffield League so anyone interested in competitive tennis can get in touch and join a team so whether you’re returning to tennis, a seasoned campaigner or an absolute beginner, you’ll always fit in and be welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club is located on Scalby Road, just opposite Scalby village, with plenty of parking so getting there is easy and there are plenty of opportunities to play, whether or not you’re a club member.

Anyone interested in joining, should head to the club website https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/ScalbyTennisClub