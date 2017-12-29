Nominations open for Sports Awards

The annual Scarborough & District Sports Awards are set to take place on February 26 and nominations are now being accepted.

Hosted in the Ocean Room at the Scarborough Spa, the awards recognise and honour the area’s top sporting achievers from the last year.

Sports development manager Matt Hewison said: “Every sports club, group and organisation has a team or individuals they could nominate for one of the categories, and the Sports Awards gives everyone the opportunity to be recognised for what they have achieved.

“Every aspect of sports delivery is catered for in the Awards and I would encourage everyone to make a nomination and make the evening a real celebration of local sport.”

You can access an online nomination form either by emailing Hewison on Matt.Hewison@scarborough.gov.uk or via @SBCSportsDev on Twitter. The deadline for nominations is January 8.