North Riding County FA "strongly condemn" brawl that saw Scarborough semi abandoned

The North Riding County FA have condemned the crowd violence that saw Wednesday night's Scarborough League Cup semi-final between Filey Town and West Pier abandoned.

The County FA also confirmed they, along with the East Riding FA, are investigating the incident.

A North Riding County FA spokesperson said: "North Riding FA is aware of and strongly condemns events involving supporters at Wednesday evening’s (March 27) fixture between West Pier FC and Filey Town FC.

"The matter is currently being investigated by both North Riding FA and our colleagues at East Riding FA.

"Any discipline charges deemed appropriate will be issued in due course and no further comment will be made whilst these investigations are on-going."

BRAWL SEES SEMI END PREMATURELY / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/brawl-in-the-crowd-sees-scarborough-league-semi-final-clash-called-to-premature-halt-1-9676650

LEAGUE CHAIRMAN CONDEMNS CROWD VIOLENCE / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/scarborough-saturday-league-chairman-condemns-crowd-violence-after-semi-final-abandoned-1-9677678