North Riding FA open to holding all-Scarborough final in town

The North Riding County FA have confirmed they're holding discussions with Angel Athletic and Trafalgar with a view to holding the Sunday Challenge Cup final at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Scarborough Sunday League title rivals Angel and Trafalgar reached the final of this year's competition after winning their respective semi-finals over the weekend.

That led to calls from locals to bring the final to town rather than hosting it at the NRCFA's Stokesley base.

Chief executive Steven Wade told The Scarborough News: "We've held discussions with both clubs, it would absolutely make sense to bring the final to Scarborough if we can secure the right date with both clubs at the fantastic new stadium.

"We haven't managed to get a date sorted yet, we originally wanted to hold this year's final on a Sunday morning, but I don't think that will be possible at the stadium.

"We are more than happy to have the final in Scarborough though, with it being between two local sides it would attract a bigger crowd and add an extra buzz to the occasion.

"We still need to get the venue on a date that both clubs can agree to, but hopefully we can get that sorted.

"It makes sense to have it there rather than dragging everyone up to Stokesley, but we'll have to see what we can sort with the clubs and the venue."