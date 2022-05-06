Jacob Hazel has left Whitby Town

Hazel joined the Seasiders from Frickley Athletic in the summer of 2020 and became an instant hit with Blues fans, writes Liam Ryder.

Hazel, 28, was the top scorer in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division in the 2021/22 season, netting 26 goals across the campaign.

As part of the deal, Darlington will travel to the Towbar Express Stadium for a pre-season friendly on Saturday July 30 2022 as Town prepare for the new season.

The player and the club part company on good terms with the Whitby Town Board of Directors stating that they 'wish Jacob all the best for the future' and that he has been a 'pleasure to work with during his time at the Turnbull Ground'.

Speaking in an interview following his departure, forward Hazel said: "As soon as I came into the club I was made to feel really welcome by all of the lads.

"It was Chris (Hardy) who was in charge at the time and I didn't get much time under him as he left and then the season got cut short anyway.

"I've looked working with the management and all of the Board members this season. I really enjoyed my time at the club."