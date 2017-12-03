NRCFA SUNDAY CUP: Angel race to victory at Lingfield

Angel Athletic striker Isaac Sands' treble helped his side canter to a comfortable 5-1 victory at Lingfield in the NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup third round.

Cameron Dobson squared the ball for Sands to slot in the opener for Angel in the first half, and just before half-time a thumping 35-yard strike from Martin Cooper fizzed into the top corner as the away side galloped into a strong position.

Early in the second half, Sands' left-foot volley added to Angel's advantage, and the hosts were then reduced to 10 men when they had a player sent off for a handball in the penalty area, Sands firing home the spot-kick to wrap up his hat-trick.

Sands was then substituted, with Macca Riley coming on in his place, and although Lingfield did pull a goal back Angel eased across the winning line thanks to a fine goal from Riley late on.

Angel put in a fine all-round team effort to secure their spot in the next round, with Sands and central midfielder Lloyd Henderson the men of the match for the victors.

Ayton Reserves slipped to a 9-2 defeat at Eston Villa.

The visitors took the lead on the half-hour mark despite having to field an understrength team, Luke Chambers continuing his sparkling form with a neat finish after good work from Danny Bywater.

Villa soon levelled from a corner and then struck twice before the break to grab control of the game.

Ayton started the second half poorly, the hosts smashing in five goals in the first 20 minutes, and although Leroy Donaldson hammered home a shot into the top corner for Ayton, it was too little too late for the villagers, Eston scoring a ninth late one.

Defender Donaldson and midfielder Scott Davison were the star men for Steven Frederiksen's side.