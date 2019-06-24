Odds slashed on former Scarborough boss replacing Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United

The odds have been shortened on former Scarborough FC player-boss Neil Redfearn taking over as manager of Newcastle United after Rafael Benitez's departure.

Fans' favourite Benitez will leave Newcastle United when his contract elapses on June 30, and newly-appointed Under-23s head coach Redfearn is one of the candidates to take over.

Odds on the former Boro man taking the role came in from 33-1 to as low as 14-1 on Monday after news broke of Benitez's departure.

Bookmakers are also offering odds on former Boro boss Neil Warnock (40-1) and full-back Paul Heckingbottom (50-1) taking over at St. James' Park.