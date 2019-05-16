Pace and hunger the key for Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey

Pace and hunger are the traits Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey has highlighted as being key in his new additions.

Deacey has already moved to bring in seven players for the 2019-20 campaign as he prepares for a tilt at Evo-Stik Premier promotion.

He initially signed up Pete Davidson, Ellis Barkworth and Will Annan last week, before T’Nique Fishley, Isaac Assenso, Harry Coates and Joe Lumsden were added on Tuesday.

With his preparatory work almost done, Boro chief Deacey is now excited about getting things going once again.

“I’m happy with the lads we have brought in, the main thing for me is pace and having lads that are hungry for success - they want to go out there and do it,” he said.

“There might still be a couple of places left in the squad, but we are not far away now.

“We are strong and quick in attack with some real firepower up front as well.

“If you look at the midfielders we have, there are some excellent lads in there as well, with plenty of flair.

“Because we have all of those attacking players at our disposal, I thought it was important to make sure we are strong at the back, and we are definitely getting there on that front as well.”