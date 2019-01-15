PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEK - SUPER SIX UP FOR AWARD!

Performance of the Week
It's time to vote for this week's Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

There are six superb nominees for the award this week:

* SCARBOROUGH RUFC / 13-12 win over second-placed Huddersfield YMCA to stay top

* ROSS KILLOCK / Superb performance at the heart of the Boro defence in 1-0 win

* PHOENIX UNDER-14S / Fantastic 3-0 win over Pocklington

* AUTOFIX MOTORS NETBALL CLUB / 32-7 win over SNC Minnows

* EDGEHILL FC / 6-0 win away at title rivals Seamer

* DANNY COLLINS / Four goals in Angel's 10-2 win over Newlands

****** VOTING CLOSES AT 2PM ON WEDNESDAY *******