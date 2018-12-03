Performance of the Week vote

It's time to vote in this week's Performance of the Week poll.
There are five nominees for this week's award:
* TOM RATCLIFFE / Rescued a 23-23 draw for Scarborough RUFC with a last-gasp penalty at Percy Park
* SNC MARLINS / Winners of the Scarborough Netball League Handicap Tournament
* JOHNNY McGOUGH / Five goals for West Pier Reserves
* NEWLANDS FC / Battled back from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 against Slingsby before winning on pens
* SCARBOROUGH GYMNASTICS ACADEMY / Two team gold medals at the TeamGym International Cup in Gran Canaria
*** VOTING CLOSES AT MIDDAY ON WEDNESDAY ***