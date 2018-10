This week's Performance of the Week vote is now open - and there are three nominees this week.

This week's nominees are:

* SCARBOROUGH RUFC / Battling back from 26-19 down to win 36-29 at Pocklington to stay joint-top of North One East.

* PASHBY ICC / Winners of the Scarborough Netball League's Handicap Tournament.

* RYAN COLLINGS / Four goals in Snainton's 11-0 hammering of Eastfield Town.

* Voting closes at midday on Wednesday.